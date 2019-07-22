Facts

10:21 22.07.2019

Sadovy announces his intention to withdraw from leadership of Samopomich party

1 min read

Leader of the Samopomich party, the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy has announced his intention to leave the post of leader of the political force and focus on the work of the mayor.

"It's impossible to be the mayor and leader of the party at the same time. It's very hard. I realized this during these five years. Therefore, my job is to serve as the mayor of Lviv, and I think there's such a normal democratic principle: if you don't lead the party to victory, then you have to resign, and the party must choose a new leader," he said on the Country's Choice program on the 1 + 1 TV channel on Sunday evening.

As reported, according to the results of exit polls, the Samopomich party does not pass to the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation.

