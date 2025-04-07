New Mental Health Center opened in Lviv – Sadovy

On Monday, April 7, a new Mental Health Center opened on the territory of the St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported.

"Last year, there was a wilderness here, and now there is a new, barrier-free, human-centered, professional center. This is a special space of 900 m² for Ukrainians affected by the war. It has everything necessary for full-fledged assistance: a 40-bed hospital, rooms for individual and group therapy, a completely barrier-free environment," Sadovy wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that the centre was created in cooperation and with the support of the German foundation DAFW and the German sister city of Würzburg.

"It is important that during construction almost all the trees were preserved and a therapeutic garden was created where patients can participate in planting new plants. This also has a rehabilitation effect. We are grateful to our German friends for their solidarity and understanding of our needs in this difficult time," added Sadovy.