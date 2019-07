Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 51.08% as of 20:00 – CEC data from seven constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections as of 20:00 on Sunday was 51.08% in seven out of 199 country's constituencies, according to the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC).

The relevant information was posted on the scoreboard at the CEC at around 21:00 on Sunday.