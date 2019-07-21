Facts

18:39 21.07.2019

Some 44 cases on electoral violations opened as of 18:00 – Interior Ministry

1 min read

Some 44 criminal proceedings had been opened as of 18:00 of Sunday due to violations recorded on the day of extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

"Some 1,792 reports of violations related to the electoral process have been received, 44 protocols on administrative offenses have been drawn up, 44 criminal proceedings have been opened," the Interior Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine.

Some 23 criminal cases are related to the facts of illegal use of ballots, five to hindering the execution of the right to vote, six to bribery of voters, four to knowingly misleading reports about the threat to the safety of citizens. Another case is being investigated on the fact of a terrorist act, hooliganism, falsification of electoral documents and robbery, and two cases on the facts of forgery of documents.

Tags: #elections #police #violations
Interfax-Ukraine
