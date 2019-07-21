Police open 21 cases related to breaking law on Election Day, situation across Ukraine is calm – Interior ministry

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine has reported about opening 21 criminal cases linked with violation of legislation on Election Day.

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Zorian Shkyriak said at a briefing in Kyiv said that as of 15:00 the police officers registered 24 administrative protocols and opened 21 criminal cases.

According to the adviser to the minister, 12 cases related to the unlawful use of the ballot, three – bribing voters, two – obstructing the exercise of the right to vote, one over the fact of an attack.

"In total, since the beginning of the election campaign, 8,565 reports have been registered related to the election process, today there were 1,225 of them. In total, 386 criminal cases have been opened," he said.

"In general, the situation with the election process at 15:00 is calm... We certainly record all the offenses," Shkyriak said.