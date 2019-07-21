Facts

16:39 21.07.2019

Police open 21 cases related to breaking law on Election Day, situation across Ukraine is calm – Interior ministry

1 min read

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine has reported about opening 21 criminal cases linked with violation of legislation on Election Day.

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Zorian Shkyriak said at a briefing in Kyiv said that as of 15:00 the police officers registered 24 administrative protocols and opened 21 criminal cases.

According to the adviser to the minister, 12 cases related to the unlawful use of the ballot, three – bribing voters, two – obstructing the exercise of the right to vote, one over the fact of an attack.

"In total, since the beginning of the election campaign, 8,565 reports have been registered related to the election process, today there were 1,225 of them. In total, 386 criminal cases have been opened," he said.

"In general, the situation with the election process at 15:00 is calm... We certainly record all the offenses," Shkyriak said.

Tags: #violation #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:53 21.07.2019
Sadovy: Reforms should be carried out quickly

Sadovy: Reforms should be carried out quickly

16:54 21.07.2019
All polling stations working in Ukraine - CEC

All polling stations working in Ukraine - CEC

15:31 21.07.2019
Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

14:47 21.07.2019
Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

11:09 21.07.2019
No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

11:00 21.07.2019
Two polling stations remain closed as of 10 a.m. in Ukraine - Interior ministry

Two polling stations remain closed as of 10 a.m. in Ukraine - Interior ministry

09:52 21.07.2019
Eight polling stations not opened in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Eight polling stations not opened in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

09:08 21.07.2019
U.S. expecting peaceful, free and fair parliamentary elections

U.S. expecting peaceful, free and fair parliamentary elections

08:47 21.07.2019
Law enforcement officers in Donetsk region record first attempt to falsify elections

Law enforcement officers in Donetsk region record first attempt to falsify elections

08:00 21.07.2019
Voting in early parliamentary elections starts in Ukraine

Voting in early parliamentary elections starts in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE GETS 42.7% of VOTE, OPPOSITION PLATFORM- FOR LIFE 12.9%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY 8.8%, BATKIVSHCHYNA 8.5%, HOLOS 6.5% - EXIT POLL ORDERED BY 112.UA

ZELENSKY: OUR PRIORITIES ARE TERMINATION OF WAR, FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WITH 44.4% OF VOTES, OPPOSITION BLOC-FOR LIFE WITH 12.5%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WITH 8.5%, BATKIVSCHYNA WITH 7.7%, HOLOS WITH 6% GET INTO RADA – 1+1 TV CHANNEL EXIT POLL

SEATS IN RADA GO TO SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WITH 43.9% of VOTE, OPPOSITION PLATFORM- FOR LIFE WITH 11.5%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WITH 8.9%, BATKIVSHCHYNA WITH 7.6%, HOLOS WITH 6.3% - NATIONAL EXIT POLL

ZELENSKY ARRIVES AT SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE PARTY'S HEADQUARTERS

Police open 56 cases on electoral violations as of 19:00 – Interior Ministry

"Carousel" voting, other violations registered in Donetsk region's Bakhmut - Opposition Platform - For Life

Not a single shooting in Donbas since midnight – JFO HQ

Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

Ukrainian polar explorers vote at bar of Vernadsky Research Base

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD