12:39 19.07.2019

Almost all UAH 622 mln in campaign funds received from political parties

Election campaign accounts of parties taking part in early parliamentary elections received deposits of UAH 622.2 million by July 10, according to an interim analysis conducted by NGO CHESNO based on financial reports of political forces given to the Central Election Commission

During the presentation of the results of the analysis at a press conference on Friday in Kyiv, CHESNO representatives said that of the named amount 95.5% of the funds were received in election funds from accounts of the parties themselves, 2.7% was comprised of deposits made by individuals and 1.8% by legal entities.

Oleh Liashko's Radical Party received the most in its election fund – UAH 98.2 million, followed by Servant of the People – UAH 97.5 million, Holos – UAH 78.1 million, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy – UAH 72.2 million, Opposition Bloc – UAH 69 million, European Solidarity – UAH 47.3 million, Opposition Platform – For Life – UAH 39 million, Batkivschyna – UAH 35 million, Civil Position – UAH 21 million, Strength and Honor – UAH 19.1 million, Samopomich – UAH 15.5 million, Svoboda – UAH 10.9 million and Agrarian Party – UAH 6.7 million. The remaining parties participating in the elections accumulated less than UAH 5 million in their accounts.

According to the parties' financial reports, of the said funds, the political forces by July 10 had spent UAH 559.9 million, of which 76.4% went for television advertising, 13.8% for outdoor advertising, 3.3% for printed products, 2.7% for radio advertisements, 1% for advertisements in printed media and 2.8% for other purposes.

Servant of the People spent more than the other parties – UAH 96.9 million, followed by Radical Party with UAH 73 million, Holos with UAH 71 million and Ukrainian Strategy with UAH 61.2 million.

CHESNO representatives said the interim report shows the financial activities of the political parties since the start of the election campaign through July 10.

