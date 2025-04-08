Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

20:32 08.04.2025

Virtual assets in Ukraine to be taxed at 18% income tax and 5% military levy or preferential rates of 5% and 9%

3 min read

Ukraine's National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) has published a comprehensive document outlining a taxation matrix for virtual assets (VAs), setting forth a taxation model of 18% personal income tax and 5% military levy, or preferential rates of 5% and 9%.

The document was shared by the head of the Commission, Ruslan Magomedov, on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In the digital age, taxation of cryptocurrencies is no longer a hypothesis – it's a rapidly approaching reality. That's why the NSSMC has developed a matrix presenting various taxation options for virtual asset transactions – from mining to airdrops. The model draws on international practices and has been adapted for the Ukrainian legal framework," Magomedov said.

According to the matrix, taxable income is defined as net income (income minus expenses) or gross revenue. The timing of income recognition can follow the general rule, which involves recognizing income upon receipt, as compensation for goods/services, or at the time of asset disposal – including exchange for other assets, virtual or otherwise.

Alternatively, income may be recognized at the time virtual assets are exchanged for currency or non-digital assets. Only disposals of VAs in exchange for currency or non-virtual assets are treated as taxable events.

The document highlights countries that do not tax crypto-to-crypto transactions, including Austria, France, Singapore (which does not impose capital gains tax on individuals or corporations), Malaysia (crypto transactions are tax-exempt unless regular or recurring), and Georgia (where individuals are exempt from income and capital gains taxes on crypto sales).

The matrix also outlines taxation approaches for specific operations such as mining, staking, hard forks, and airdrops.

According to the document, token creation, free token supply, free storage and transfer of VAs, exchange of VAs, and token modifications are not subject to VAT. However, the supply of goods/services in exchange for cryptocurrency, rewards for storage and transfers of VAs, and certain modifications that enhance an existing token or result in a new token's creation will be subject to VAT. Such transactions may also qualify for VAT exemption under Article 135(1)(e) of the EU VAT Directive as services relating to payment instruments.

As reported by Magomedov on March 12, the taxation matrix was presented to the parliamentary finance, tax, and customs policy committee, and a draft bill has been prepared.

Separately, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kateryna Rozhkova, stated that a bill on virtual assets – outlining the division of regulatory powers – will be developed by October 2025 with technical support from international partners. The legislation will be based on the European MiCA directive.

 

Tags: #virtual #funds #assets

MORE ABOUT

19:14 07.02.2025
Belgium to send EUR 1.7 bln in taxes from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine – media

Belgium to send EUR 1.7 bln in taxes from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine – media

20:40 14.01.2025
USA convinces EU to seize about $300 bln in frozen Russian assets and return them only after peace agreement with Ukraine

USA convinces EU to seize about $300 bln in frozen Russian assets and return them only after peace agreement with Ukraine

21:04 06.11.2024
Training one soldier-shooter costs about UAH 200,000

Training one soldier-shooter costs about UAH 200,000

10:46 04.11.2024
MP Poroshenko delivers military aid to Sumy region, reports asset freezing

MP Poroshenko delivers military aid to Sumy region, reports asset freezing

14:01 25.10.2024
HACC upholds decision to nationalize Usmanov's assets in Ukraine for UAH 2 bln

HACC upholds decision to nationalize Usmanov's assets in Ukraine for UAH 2 bln

20:43 23.10.2024
Income from frozen Russian assets to be used to meet Ukraine's most important financial needs in 2025 – Shmyhal

Income from frozen Russian assets to be used to meet Ukraine's most important financial needs in 2025 – Shmyhal

12:28 17.10.2024
Zelenskyy to discuss with European leaders mechanism for allocating $35 bln to Ukraine using income from frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy to discuss with European leaders mechanism for allocating $35 bln to Ukraine using income from frozen Russian assets

19:33 02.10.2024
Rada committee's head: No clear permission to finance army at expense of $50 bln in G7 statement

Rada committee's head: No clear permission to finance army at expense of $50 bln in G7 statement

20:59 01.10.2024
Kyiv working to accelerate partners’ decision on funds by using Russian assets

Kyiv working to accelerate partners’ decision on funds by using Russian assets

20:50 18.09.2024
Zelenskyy about key state needs: We must ensure everything Ukraine needs

Zelenskyy about key state needs: We must ensure everything Ukraine needs

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's 2024 state budget deficit reaches 17.7% of GDP – Ministry of Finance

Bill on virtual assets in Ukraine will be prepared by Oct with participation of partners – Rozhkova

Ukraine must prepare capital market to attract investments for post-war recovery – Rozhkova

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

LATEST

Ukraine's National Bank eases risk assessment requirements for mortgage lending, SME support

Agrain to allocate over 26,000 ha for spring crops in 2025 season

Ukraine reduces tractor imports by 3% in Q1, but March sees 13% growth

New agreement with EFTA countries eliminates tariffs on industrial goods and 676 products from 4 nations

First vessel carrying metallurgical coal from USA for Metinvest arrives in Ukraine

Ukraine's 2024 state budget deficit reaches 17.7% of GDP – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

Bill on virtual assets in Ukraine will be prepared by Oct with participation of partners – Rozhkova

Ukraine must prepare capital market to attract investments for post-war recovery – Rozhkova

AD
AD