Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

About UAH 2 billion a year to be earned from the special duties imposed on imports of diesel and liquefied gas from the Russian Federation should be spent on housing and public utilities subsidies paid to low-income groups, said the representative of the President in the Cabinet of Ministers Andriy Gerus.

The government has recently approved a resolution introducing a special duty for the import of diesel fuel from the Russian Federation (pipelines) and liquefied gas, the president's website said on Friday.

According to Gerus, thanks to this, the state budget will receive about UAH 2 billion per year. These funds must be channeled into payments of to subsidies.

"The country's budget will additionally receive about UAH 2 billion a year. In my opinion, these funds should be spent on expanding the subsidy program for low-income citizens," the presidential representative said.

According to him, as of January 2018, some 6.9 million households were paid subsidies, but due to different decisions and events as of January 2019, the number of households that eligible for subsidies decreased to 3.6 million.

"This translated into worse payment discipline, an increase in debt for housing and utilities. In my opinion, an additional 1-1.5 million poor families are reasonably entitled to subsidies, so we are now developing appropriate changes to the rules for obtaining subsidies," Gerus said.