Interior Ministry has information about possible complication of situation in approximately 85 electoral districts – Shkyriak

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine has information about a possible complication of the situation in approximately 85 electoral districts during the early parliamentary elections scheduled for July 21, and warns of an adequate response of law enforcement officers to offenses.

"According to our information, there are approximately 85 districts in Ukraine, which we consider to be difficult - where the situation can evolve ambiguously," said Zorian Shkyriak, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

In this context, he noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs warns candidates for an adequate response of law enforcement officers to unlawful actions.