11:44 13.07.2019

Normandy format experts fail to drastically narrow gap between stances at meeting in Paris, dialogue to be continued - source

Experts of the Normandy format have failed to narrow the gap between the stances drastically, but the parties showed their readiness for compromises, an informed source told Interfax on Saturday.

"The new composition of the Ukrainian delegation showed its interest in a dialogue. Its attitude was more constructive than of its predecessors. Nevertheless, the participants were unable to narrow the gap between their stances drastically," the source said.

The parties exchanged suggestions and agreed to continue the dialogue.

"A decision to study the suggestions of each of the parties more thoroughly and return to discussing them later was made. The dialogue in this format will be continued," the source said.

