13:53 12.07.2019

G7 Ambassadors support prosecution of perpetrators of abuse of power, but note difference between current situation in Ukraine, post-revolutionary period

Bringing to justice those responsible for abuse of power is the right step, but the current situation in Ukraine is not comparable to that which was after the Revolution of Dignity, the ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) said.

"Electoral change and political rotation are the norm in democracies. Indiscriminate bans on all participants in executive and legislative governance are not. Since 2014, we have been appreciative of reform progress achieved in some important areas. While it is right to hold those guilty of abusing their office to account, the situation in Ukraine today is, in our conviction, not comparable to that after the Revolution of Dignity," the statement by G7 ambassadors posted on Twitter on Friday reads.

