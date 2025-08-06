G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine: Appointment of BES Director contributes to improvement of business climate in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvynsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) and note that this step "contributes to improving the business climate in Ukraine."

