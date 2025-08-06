Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 06.08.2025

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine: Appointment of BES Director contributes to improvement of business climate in Ukraine

1 min read
G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine: Appointment of BES Director contributes to improvement of business climate in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvynsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) and note that this step "contributes to improving the business climate in Ukraine."

"We congratulate Oleksandr Tsyvynsky on his appointment as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. This is an important step by the Cabinet of Ministers in support of transparent and accountable leadership, which strengthens the institution and contributes to the improvement of the business climate in Ukraine," the ambassadors said on X.

Tags: #bes #g7

MORE ABOUT

13:49 06.08.2025
MP Friz: I hope new head of BES will justify public's trust

MP Friz: I hope new head of BES will justify public's trust

13:36 06.08.2025
Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

13:33 06.08.2025
Eurosolidarity hails BES head appointment as legal victory

Eurosolidarity hails BES head appointment as legal victory

13:23 06.08.2025
EU Commissioner Kos welcomes appointment of new BES head

EU Commissioner Kos welcomes appointment of new BES head

12:39 06.08.2025
New BES chief gets 18 months to re-certify staff – MP Zheleznyak

New BES chief gets 18 months to re-certify staff – MP Zheleznyak

11:11 06.08.2025
Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

09:38 06.08.2025
Hetmantsev expects appointment of BES director Wednesday

Hetmantsev expects appointment of BES director Wednesday

14:04 04.08.2025
BES indicts bank official for facilitating UAH 585 million withdrawal from Ukrtatnafta

BES indicts bank official for facilitating UAH 585 million withdrawal from Ukrtatnafta

17:06 01.08.2025
European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

12:38 01.08.2025
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome restoration of independence of NABU and SAPO

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome restoration of independence of NABU and SAPO

HOT NEWS

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

LATEST

Japanese Ambassador discusses customs reform, creating favorable environment for Japanese business in Ukraine with Marchenko

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Enemy advances into Serebryansk forest - DeepState

Donetsk exodus surges, only 1,370 remain in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Bridge collapse leaves 1,000 residents stuck in Kherson neighborhood

Men dominate postgrad applications at 80%, master's at 52% - Babak

AD
AD