MFA calls disgraceful decision of Russian PGO on recognizing activity of Ukrainian World Congress as 'undesirable'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers disgraceful the decision of Russia's General Prosecutor's Office to recognize activity of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) as "undesirable," violating the rights of the Ukrainian minority in the Russian Federation, and calls upon the world community to increase pressure.

"Ukraine is ready to take all steps in response to this shameful decision of the aggressor state and calls upon the international community to consider this decision of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office as another daring violation of fundamental human rights, including the rights of the Ukrainian minority in Russia, and increase diplomatic pressure on the criminal Kremlin regime," spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Kateryna Zelenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to her, such a decision of the Russian authorities once again demonstrated the invariability of the repressive policy of the Russian Federation aimed at liquidating the public organizations of the Ukrainian minority on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed surprise that the Ukrainian non-governmental organization registered in Canada "represents a threat to the fundamentals of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation."

"The UWC will always be a threat to the Kremlin, although the organization's goal is to support Ukrainian identity, rehabilitate Ukrainian wounded soldiers and civilians affected by Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, implement educational programs and Ukrainian education outside of Ukraine, and preserve the national memory of the victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933," Zelenko said.