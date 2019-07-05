Facts

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky left on Friday with a working visit to Donetsk region, where he will introduce new head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration to the region's active core, according to the official website of the president.

At the same time, the president signed decrees on the dismissal of Oleksandr Kuts from the post of chairman of the Donetsk Regional Administration and the appointment of Pavlo Kyrylenko to this post. Relevant decrees No. 481/2019 and No. 482/2019 are published on the presidential website and are dated July 5. The grounds for dismissal of Kuts are"the completion of the term of office of the president of Ukraine."

As noted, Zelensky's trip to Donetsk region is timed to the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. In Kramatorsk, the head of state will take part in events to mark the liberation of these cities.

Pavlo Kyrylenko is 33 years old. He is Lieutenant Colonel of Justice, Military Prosecutor of the Uzhgorod Garrison of the Western Region (since September 2017). In 2008 he graduated from the National Law Academy named after Yaroslav the Wise. He worked in the prosecutor's offices of Donetsk region, Crimea and the Prosecutor General's Office.

