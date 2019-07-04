Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked members of the Canadian Parliament for participating in an observer mission at the last presidential elections in Ukraine and welcomed the Canadian side's intention to delegate the same mission for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for July 21.

Zelensky met with members of the Canadian parliament and representatives of the friendship group with Ukraine in Toronto on July 3, the official website of the Ukrainian president said.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the consistent and powerful support for Ukraine by all political parties represented in the Canadian Parliament. In addition, Zelensky noted the active position of Canadian parliamentarians in counteracting Russian aggression and introducing powerful Canadian sanctions against the Russian Federation. "I want to thank the Canadian Parliament for the consolidated support for the issues concerning Ukraine," the president said.

He expressed hope for the continuation of active inter-parliamentary contacts after forming a deputy group on relations with Canada in the new Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.