Facts

16:40 04.07.2019

Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

1 min read
Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked members of the Canadian Parliament for participating in an observer mission at the last presidential elections in Ukraine and welcomed the Canadian side's intention to delegate the same mission for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for July 21.

Zelensky met with members of the Canadian parliament and representatives of the friendship group with Ukraine in Toronto on July 3, the official website of the Ukrainian president said.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the consistent and powerful support for Ukraine by all political parties represented in the Canadian Parliament. In addition, Zelensky noted the active position of Canadian parliamentarians in counteracting Russian aggression and introducing powerful Canadian sanctions against the Russian Federation. "I want to thank the Canadian Parliament for the consolidated support for the issues concerning Ukraine," the president said.

He expressed hope for the continuation of active inter-parliamentary contacts after forming a deputy group on relations with Canada in the new Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #canadа #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 04.07.2019
SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

14:33 04.07.2019
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks Zelensky to explain his press secretary's statement re attacks on Donbas civilians

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks Zelensky to explain his press secretary's statement re attacks on Donbas civilians

13:28 04.07.2019
Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

12:26 04.07.2019
Talks on Russian gas transit across Ukraine to be resumed in Sept

Talks on Russian gas transit across Ukraine to be resumed in Sept

11:55 04.07.2019
Ukraine's preparations for termination of gas transit by Gazprom from 2020 under threat over fall in production by Ukrgazvydobuvannia

Ukraine's preparations for termination of gas transit by Gazprom from 2020 under threat over fall in production by Ukrgazvydobuvannia

10:15 04.07.2019
Constructive dialogue with Zelensky possible if he directly interacts with Donbas

Constructive dialogue with Zelensky possible if he directly interacts with Donbas

15:54 03.07.2019
Phased opening of farmland market will lead to double rise in prices

Phased opening of farmland market will lead to double rise in prices

14:54 03.07.2019
U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

13:08 03.07.2019
Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

11:12 03.07.2019
EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

LATEST

Moldova interested in cooperating with NATO

Ukraine's CEC registers 317 official observers at extraordinary Rada elections

ICRC sends 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

Groysman calls on all branches of power not to allow halt to lustration processes in Ukraine

CEC revokes registration of Kliuyev, Sharij as members of parliament candidates

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD