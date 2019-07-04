Facts

11:00 04.07.2019

SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service within its competency has processed the available information and submitted materials to the Central Election Commission (CEC) about the absence of registered candidates for parliament in Ukraine, including blogger Anatoliy Sharij and Andriy Kliuyev, ex-Presidential Administration head under ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, the SBU's press center has said.

The SBU said Sharij left Ukraine in 2012, and in 2013 he received refugee status.

"... We believe that Sharij was not located in Ukraine since January 24, 2012," the report says.

The SBU said Kliuyev had been absent in Ukraine since 2014.

"Kliuyev has not been in Ukraine since 2014. He has not crossed official checkpoints at the state border of Ukraine," the SBU said.

As reported, Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, on July 3 held a meeting at the request of Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy about Kliuyev, Sharij and ex-First Deputy Prosecutor General Renat Kuzmin to discuss whether they have resided on the territory of Ukraine during the last five years.

Tags: #sharij #cec #elections #kliuyev #sbu
