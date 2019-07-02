Facts

18:26 02.07.2019

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

2 min read
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William B. Taylor has said that there was a complete lack of respect for international and Minsk agreements by the Russian Federation in connection with the shelling of a medical car in Donbas by militants and called on the Russian side to immediately cease hostilities.

"Attacks by Russia-led forces on medical personnel show a complete lack of respect for human life, international standards, and the Minsk agreements. We call on Russia and the forces it backs to end the fighting immediately, protect civilians and humanitarian personnel, and withdraw armed forces and weapons," the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine quoted Taylor as saying on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, at about 10:50 a.m. on July 1, a medical evacuation vehicle of Ukraine's Joint Forces was hit by an enemy anti-tank missile near Vodiane, Donetsk region. One soldier was killed on the spot, a female doctor later died of wounds in hospital.

On July 2, two medical volunteers were injured as a result of the attack on their car on the Maryinka-Krasnohorivka road in Donetsk region; they are currently in military hospital of Pokrovsk town. According to police, they received bullet wounds as a result of sniper shelling of the car they were travelling by.

Tags: #attack #donbas #russia #taylor #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
