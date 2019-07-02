Facts

13:03 02.07.2019

Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

2 min read
Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

Ukrainian representatives have taken part in the work of the 49th session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), which was held in Medellin, Colombia, on June 26-28. They discussed visa-free travel with OAS states and Ukrainian observers' work at Venezuela's elections, according to Ukraine's Embassy in the United States.

"Ukraine's delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya held a number of meetings important for deepening political dialogue between Ukraine and OAS states, including discussion about signing an agreement about visa-free travel with OAS states," the embassy said.

The embassy said the Ukrainian delegation informed the OAS Secretary-General and heads of OAS delegations about the allocation by Ukraine of a voluntary contribution to the budget of the OAS to facilitate the election observation mission in Venezuela.

"The decision was taken by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the initiative of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States and is an important step in the development of Ukraine's relations with the OAS states and support of democratic standards in the Latin American region, including the participation of an international observation mission to ensure fair and transparent elections in Venezuela," the embassy said.

During the meetings, the Ukrainian side also handed over to the OAS leadership a letter from Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin "expressing solidarity with the OAS for the promotion of democracy, human rights, and security."

In 2019, the OAS General Assembly gathered 349 participants from 34 OAS member states and 89 members from 42 observer states.

As reported, on June 14, the Cabinet of Ministers ordered Ukraine to make a voluntary contribution to the OAS fund as a permanent observer in order to develop cooperation with the OAS.

According Cabinet of Ministers order No. 415-r on June 12, 2019, Ukraine will contribute $40,000 to the OAS at the expense of the budget program 1401020 (contributions of Ukraine to the budgets of the UN, bodies and specialized agencies of the UN system, other international organizations and convention bodies).

Tags: #usa #venezuela #travels #oasis #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 02.07.2019
Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

18:26 02.07.2019
Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

15:53 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

15:29 02.07.2019
Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

15:28 02.07.2019
Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

15:25 02.07.2019
EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

14:50 02.07.2019
Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

14:32 02.07.2019
Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

14:05 02.07.2019
Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

13:46 02.07.2019
Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Tbilisi Court of Appeals denies arrest of MP Melia charged with organizing, participating in riots

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Poroshenko sees proposal on extending official status of Russian language in Donbas as pro-Russia forces' revenge

Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk should address situation around attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle in Donbas – NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

President Zelensky arrives in Canada on working visit

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD