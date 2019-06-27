Facts

10:43 27.06.2019

Embassy of Ukraine welcomes U.S. Congress' support for sanctions against Russian gas

The Embassy of Ukraine to the United States has welcomed the approval by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress of a bill providing for the imposition of sanctions against the Russian energy pipelines Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream.

The bill states that the Russian government uses energy resources as a tool for intervention and political pressure, and the central element of the strategy is to increase European countries' dependence on Russian energy supplies, the Embassy said on Facebook.

"It is the Nord Stream 2 and the Turkish Stream that serve these purposes of the Kremlin and must be stopped. The bill also provides a mechanism for guaranteeing the volume of transit of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

The Embassy also noted that they would "continue to work closely with U.S. lawmakers to ensure reliable guarantees of Ukraine's energy security."

Tags: #usa #embassy #russia #ukraine #sanctions
Interfax-Ukraine
