18:46 25.06.2019

Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Canada on July 1-3, the official presidential website reported.

In Toronto, the head of state will take part in the international conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine.

President's meetings are scheduled with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, members of the Canadian Parliament and business representatives.

In addition, Zelensky will meet with the Ukrainian community of Canada.

