21:11 05.08.2025

Shmyhal discusses defense industry cooperation with Canadian, Slovenian counterparts

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held talks with Canadian and Slovenian counterparts David McGuinty and Borut Sajovic.

"We talked with Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty about ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in the defense industry," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received military assistance from Canada worth CAD 6.5 billion, and thanked for the significant support.

"I voiced our urgent needs. We coordinated further cooperation, as well as the possibility of Canada joining the PURL instrument," Shmyhal said.

With Slovenian Defense Minister Sajovic, the Ukrainian Defense Minister discussed the need to ensure long-term, stable and timely supplies of weapons and ammunition to protect Ukraine and deter the spread of war in Europe. "Ukraine is interested in cooperation with the defense industry of Slovenia – both in joint production and in the development of promising areas. I thanked Slovenia for its active participation in mechanisms and initiatives in support of Ukraine and for its solidarity with the Ukrainian people," Shmyhal said.

