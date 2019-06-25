Poroshenko not called for questioning to SBI about allegations made by Portnov, Shufrych – lawyer

Ukraine's fifth Petro Poroshenko was not summoned to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in connection with the criminal proceedings under investigation based on statements made by ex-Presidential Administration Deputy Head Andriy Portnov and members of parliament Vasyl Nimchenko and Nestor Shufrych (both from Opposition Bloc faction), Poroshenko's lawyer and Golovan and Partners Managing Partner Igor Golovan has said.

"As far as I know, he did not receive subpoenas," the lawyer told Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether Poroshenko was summoned for questioning.

Golovan said he views information in the statements of Portnov, Nimchenko and Shufrych to be far-fetched and not legally justified.

The lawyer said Portnov and Shufrych in their statements to the SBI, "write something without citing any concrete facts."

Golovan also added that, as such, investigative actions in these proceedings are not carried out.

"I don't know what kind of investigative actions can be carried out. Maybe documents can be requested," he said.