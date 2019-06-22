Court orders CEC to register fugitive MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for snap elections to Rada

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal at a meeting on June 21 made a decision that obliges the Central Election Commission (CEC) to register MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate in early Verkhovna Rada elections, the Slidstvo.info project has reported referring to the court decision.

Earlier, the CEC refused to register Onyshchenko due to non-compliance with the requirements of the law on living in Ukraine for the past five years to register him as a candidate, since he left the country in 2016.

Onyshchenko filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Central Election Commission. In his personal background as a candidate, he indicated that from 2016 to the present, he has been outside the state, because he allegedly represented Ukraine at equestrian competitions "in the status of rider." In confirmation, Onyshchenko gave a letter from the public organization "All-Ukrainian Equestrian Federation of Ukraine."

The court accepted these arguments and granted the appeal. "The panel of judges notes that these documents confirm the validity of the reason for Onyshchenko's departure from Ukraine from 2016 to the present," the court's decision says.