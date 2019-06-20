Facts

16:39 20.06.2019

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced he has reached agreements with businessmen Victor Pinchuk, Rinat Akhmetov and Ihor Kolomoisky about their participation in financing and supporting certain social, economic and humanitarian projects for Donbas and the rest of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with the business community in Kyiv on Thursday, Zelensky called on business representatives to get involved in financing the project for rebuilding and reintegrating Donbas as investors and philanthropists.

"I urge you not to stand aside. We have publicly offered areas, but your participation is only your decision and that of your business. I recently offered the same to large business owners – Rinat Akhmetov, Victor Pinchuk, Ihor Kolomoisky, and others. I haven't met with others, I'm going to," the president said.

According to him, these businessmen take responsibility for solving certain issues.

"For example, Mr. Pinchuk will now provide 24 families of our captured sailors with apartments, and will continue to address the problems of social assistance for all military personnel. This is our deal," Zelensky said.

"With Mr. Rinat Akhmetov, we have not only agreed to cancel the Rotterdam+ formula, but also agreed that he will spend money on medicine and invest in roads, infrastructure of Donbas. You have already seen the first result – this is 200 ambulances for urban and rural hospitals throughout Ukraine," he added.

"Mr. Ihor Kolomoisky will invest big money in Donbas infrastructure, but he still does not know about it," Zelensky said.

