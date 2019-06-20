Ukraine will be able to get EUR 500 mln of EU macro-financial aid if fulfills five more conditions – Mingarelli

Ukraine could receive the second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 500 million by the end of 2019, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

"We have the second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance of EUR500 million available, and we hope that in the next few months it will be possible for Ukraine to meet all the conditions so that we can … [issue] the second tranche by the end of this year. And we do everything possible for that," Mingarelli said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"There are five conditions which are still to be fulfilled mainly related to fight against corruption, an economic reform, and one of the most important is … verification of e-declaration by the NACP," the official stated.