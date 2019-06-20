Facts

10:53 20.06.2019

One KIA, two WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, two WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire 24 times in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), and two Ukrainian soldiers as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the past day, one Ukrainian defender has been killed, another one injured and one more received combat injuries. The enemy received an adequate response to each shelling with armaments not contradicting the Minsk agreements," it said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Interfax-Ukraine
