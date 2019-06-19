Facts

17:16 19.06.2019

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Ukraine intends to arrest Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko, a suspect involved in the MH17 tragedy, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

Lutsenko said this on Wednesday responding to a question asked at a press conference in Utrecht, the Netherlands, during which the names of four suspects involved in the downing of the MH17 airliner over Donbas in 2014 was held.

"We will attempt to arrest this person. We will do everything we can. If we are successful, we will organize a court hearing in the Netherlands and, in accordance with our international agreement with the Netherlands, will fulfill the decision of the court with respect to this person," Lutsenko said.

Tags: #mh17 #lutsenko
