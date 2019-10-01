SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has opened criminal proceedings on the statement of head of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People David Arakhamia on the fact of possible abuse of power by ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko.

"According to Arakhamia's statement, criminal proceedings have been opened over the possible abuse of power or official position by former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko," the SBI's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Proceedings are opened under Part 1 of Article 364 (abuse of power and official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, it is factual.

Arakhamia points out in the statement that Lutsenko, possibly in collusion with a number of former deputies and others, contributed to the illegal gambling business.