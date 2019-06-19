Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the reduction of the personnel of state regional administrations and district state administrations from January 1, 2020 by 50%.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

According to Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, this optimization will not concern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the social services of local administrations.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers initiated a bill that until January 1, 2021, district centers and towns of district significance would receive the status of merged territorial communities.

Among other things, from today, the Cabinet of Ministers initiates a discussion of changes to the Constitution of Ukraine in terms of decentralization.