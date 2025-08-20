Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft presidential decree, which opens up the opportunity for foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the National Guard not only as privates and sergeants, but also as officers.

As reported on the Telegram channel by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction), the draft decree provides for: special verification of candidates, medical examination and polygraph; the procedure for concluding contracts (from 1 to 5 years, for officers - up to 10 years); assignment of military ranks according to NATO standards.