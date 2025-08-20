Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:21 20.08.2025

Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Photo: https://www.kmu.gov.ua/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 300 million for the reconstruction of apartments and the completion of shelters in Kyiv region, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Today, the government adopted a number of important decisions in the field of reconstruction, medicine and education. UAH 300 million has been allocated for the reconstruction of Kyiv region. Kyiv region will receive funds from the Fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression to complete the projects that have been started," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, this will allow: to restore 988 apartments for almost 3,000 residents; provide education for over 1,200 children in four schools – thanks to the completion of shelters.

"This decision will allow for the restoration of housing in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and other communities of the region that suffered from the full-scale invasion," she said.

