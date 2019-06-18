Facts

15:03 18.06.2019

Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

2 min read
Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

A swap of even 10 or 15 detainees kept in Russia-occupied Donbas could indicate a mutual desire of the parties to begin the process of de-escalating in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with President' of Germany's Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.

During the meeting, the question of ending the war in Donbas and the return of prisoners of war (POW) were discussed, the Ukrainian president's official website reported. In this context Zelensky noted that exchanging people at least 10 for 10 or 15 for 15 could show the desire of the other side to start the process of de-escalation.

The president also announced Ukraine is about to start a project for Donbas development now.

"And here Europe can help. We need to rebuild schools, kindergartens, roads that are not there," Zelensky said.

As reported, Yevhen Marchuk, the then envoy of Ukraine to the Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, said on May 23, 2019, that the Russian side had announced the whereabouts of only 27 people from the list of the 107 persons filed by Ukraine as part of the POW swap initiative in the "all for all" format.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #ukraine #russia #bundestag #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 18.06.2019
Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

18:45 18.06.2019
Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

18:44 18.06.2019
Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

18:28 18.06.2019
Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

18:17 18.06.2019
NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

18:16 18.06.2019
Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

17:59 18.06.2019
U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

17:26 18.06.2019
Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

17:03 18.06.2019
Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

17:03 18.06.2019
Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

Zelensky arrives at Merkel's residence

LATEST

Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

Merkel welcomes renewal of Normandy format within Minsk process

Klimkin considers Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin 'armed reconnaissance'

Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine renews work after bomb scare

Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

Zelensky arrives at Merkel's residence

Peskov says is confident Putin will start meeting with Zelensky 'with right phrases'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD