Merkel, Zelensky to discuss Donbas, reforms in Ukraine, Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss the implementation of the Minsk Agreements concerning the settlement process in Donbas, the course of reforms in Donbas, and problems associated with the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline at a meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert has said.

"The chancellor is receiving Ukrainian President Zelensky tomorrow. She will certainly wish to hear how he is planning to act in terms of the domestic policy and his position on the reforms of the past few years. Then there is going to be the major Minsk theme," Seibert said in reply to a question from Interfax on Monday.

The two leaders might discuss the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well, he said.