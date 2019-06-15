President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed acting heads of Odesa and Poltava regional administrations.

Under decree dated June 14, posted on the president's website on Saturday, Svitlana Shatalova, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Administration, was appointed acting head of the Odesa Regional Administration.

The second decree appointed Oleh Pruhlo, who is first deputy head of the Poltava Regional Administration, acting Head of the Poltava Regional Administration.

On June 11, it became known that the President of Ukraine dismissed 15 heads of regional administrations.