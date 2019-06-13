Three Ukrainians killed, another one badly injured in road accident in Poland

hree Ukrainian citizens were killed and another one was badly injured in a road accident in Poland's Międzyrzecz after 17:00 local time on Wednesday, June 12.

An Opel Astra passenger car with four Ukrainians crashed into a tree for unknown reasons, Radio Poland reported. Two died on the scene, the other two were hospitalized.

"Unfortunately, despite doctors' efforts, one of them died during surgery," it said.

"The police, under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, are probing the circumstances of the accident that occurred in Poland's Międzyrzecz district on Wednesday. As a result, three citizens of Ukraine died, the fourth is in grave condition in hospital," a police spokesperson told Radio Poland.

The victims were between 31 and 38 years old.

The fourth victim, a 19-year-old man, is in hospital in Gorzów, he is in a very serious condition, the spokesperson said.