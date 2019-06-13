Facts

14:44 13.06.2019

Zelensky invites Tokayev to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the Kazakh presidential election and invited him to visit Kyiv.

"On behalf of the people of Ukraine and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on your victory in the early presidential election of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The trust vested in you by voters confirms your high authority and commitment to serving the people of Kazakhstan," Zelensky said in his message to Tokayev, which was published in Kazakhstan's state-run media on Thursday.

"I am confident that via joint efforts we will be able to further deepen constructive cooperation between our countries on the basis of mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Zelensky additionally invited Tokayev to visit Ukraine "in order to give fresh impetus to the development of relations between Kyiv and Nur-Sultan."

According to the message, he also wished Tokayev health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity to the fraternal Kazakh people.

Tags: #zelensky #ukraine #kazakhstan
