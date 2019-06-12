Facts

18:01 12.06.2019

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

1 min read
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák is to arrive in Kyiv on an official visit on Thursday; he is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

"This is the second visit of Mr. Lajčák to Ukraine this year. The main issue on the agenda of the meeting [of Klimkin] with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office will be a discussion of how to effectively engage the OSCE in countering the biggest challenge to European security, which is ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Tags: #klimkin #slovakia #lajcak #osce #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 12.06.2019
Incompleteness of real judicial reform hinders economic growth in Ukraine – U.S. Embassy economic counselor

Incompleteness of real judicial reform hinders economic growth in Ukraine – U.S. Embassy economic counselor

18:58 12.06.2019
Nova Poshta to open Lviv innovative sorting terminal in Sept

Nova Poshta to open Lviv innovative sorting terminal in Sept

18:30 12.06.2019
Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

17:53 12.06.2019
UNIMOT, if wins PSA tender, will develop deposit in partnership with western operator

UNIMOT, if wins PSA tender, will develop deposit in partnership with western operator

17:53 12.06.2019
Greek energy company interested in oil and gas auctions, could invest EUR 1.2 mln

Greek energy company interested in oil and gas auctions, could invest EUR 1.2 mln

17:44 12.06.2019
Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

17:39 12.06.2019
Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

17:19 12.06.2019
Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

16:47 12.06.2019
UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

16:37 12.06.2019
Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

Abromavicius appointed member of supervisory board at Ukroboronprom State Concern

Zelensky appoints acting heads of 12 regional state administrations

Zelensky asks Rada to appoint Prystaiko Ukrainian FM instead of Klimkin

Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

LATEST

Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

Navalny to spend night in police station

Navalny faces up to 30 days of arrest on administrative counts

Weakening in Chisinau could facilitate spread of hybrid Russian influence, increase risks for Ukraine's southern regions – Foreign ministry

First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

Abromavicius appointed member of supervisory board at Ukroboronprom State Concern

Share of 4G Internet users by late 2019 to double in Ukraine – Ericsson

Groysman to visit Rivne region on June 13

Lithuania gives Ukraine a million units of ammunition

Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD