OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák is to arrive in Kyiv on an official visit on Thursday; he is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

"This is the second visit of Mr. Lajčák to Ukraine this year. The main issue on the agenda of the meeting [of Klimkin] with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office will be a discussion of how to effectively engage the OSCE in countering the biggest challenge to European security, which is ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.