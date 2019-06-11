Cabinet publishes resolution on GTS separation under ownership unbundling model

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has published resolution No. 485 of June 5, according to which the separation of the gas transportation system (GTS) from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy will be implemented under the ownership unbundling model.

The document posted on the website of the government makes changes to cabinet resolution No. 496 dated July 1, 2016, which regulates the conditions of unbundling Naftogaz Ukrainy.

In particular, the document establishes that the draft act on the transfer to Naftogaz of authorities for the corporate management of PJSC Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine should provide for the unconditional return of the authorities to the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry no later than January 1, 2020.

The corresponding draft act should be developed by June 20 of the current year.