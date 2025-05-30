Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:48 30.05.2025

Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the terms of privatization of the state stake in the manufacturer of cosmetics and household chemicals PrJSC Vinnytsiapobutkhim, as well as its starting price - UAH 301.4 million, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the report, the new owner of Vinnytsiapobutkhim must maintain the company's main activities and prevent the dismissal of employees during the first six months.

In addition, it must pay off salary debts and debts to the budget within six months, repay overdue accounts payable (except for debts to sanctioned persons), and comply with the requirements of environmental legislation.

Vinnytsiapobutkhim is included in the list of large privatization objects.

As reported, on July 31, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice regarding the application of sanctions to the Russian JSC Nevskaya Kosmetika in the form of confiscation of 100% of the shares of the Ukrainian PrJSC Vinnytsiapobutkhim to the state's income.

In July 2022, the arrested assets of PrJSC Vinnytsiapobutkhim were transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

According to the results of the competitive selection held in July 2023, the right to resume work and become the manager of Vinnytsiapobutkhim assets was granted to Kraytex-Service LLC, the beneficiaries of which, according to Opendatabot, are co-owners of the EVA and Varus networks Ruslan Shostak and Valeriy Kiptyk. Later, Kraytex-Service announced an investment of UAH 400 million in the launch of production at Vinnytsiapobutkhim.

ARMA ceased managing the asset in April 2025 and transferred it to the State Property Fund of Ukraine for further implementation. According to the national agency, during the period of management of the arrested asset, the state budget received almost UAH 100 million.

Tags: #vinnytsiapobutkhim #cabinet_of_ministers

