Parties of Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Vidrodzhennia, Ours and Trust Deeds declare unification to participate in Rada snap elections

The political parties of Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Ours (Nashi), Vidrodzhennia and Trust Deeds (Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov's Doviryay Dilam) have agreed to unite to jointly participate in the snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the deputy head of the parliamentary faction Opposition Bloc.

"We have united! The Opposition Bloc, the Party of Peace and Development, Ours (Nashi), Vidrodzhennia and Trust Deeds. We run in the elections together to restore peace, economy and return welfare to people. We will carry out real decentralization and cancel the anti-popular "reforms." Only we can implement it," Vilkul wrote on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon.