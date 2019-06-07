Hrytsenko's Civil Position party to present its team on Monday to participate in snap Rada elections

The Civil Position Party of Anatoliy Hrytsenko will hold a congress on Monday, June 10, at which the team will be represented to participate in the early elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

The event will begin at 14:00 on Monday, the press service of Hrytsenko's party reported on Friday.

The congress will take place at 60 Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, near the monument to Taras Shevchenko (opposite the main building of the Taras Shevhenko Kyiv National University).