Parliament passes bill on interim investigation commissions, introducing impeachment procedure for president – 279 vote "for"

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has adopted bill No. 1098 in the second reading and as a whole on the interim investigation commission, the ad hoc interim investigation commission and the interim special commissions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The bill was backed by 279 MPs on Thursday.

The document defines the legal status of the commissions, their authorities and organizational bases of activity.

Among other things, the draft law establishes the procedure for setting up and organizing the activities of an ad hoc interim investigation commission to probe into the circumstances of treason or other crime committed by the President of Ukraine.

As reported, bill No. 1098 was registered in parliament in November 2014 by several lawmakers, including the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andreiy Parubiy.