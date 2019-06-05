Facts

17:35 05.06.2019

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that one of his main priorities is to counter Russian aggression and consolidate international support for Ukraine, he is also is in favor of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

"I also see countering Russian aggression and consolidating international support in the struggle for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity among my key priorities," he said at a joint briefing with President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Wednesday in Brussels.

Zelensky stressed that he called for increased sanction-based pressure on the Russian Federation in order to "bring back peace to Ukraine."

