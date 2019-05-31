Facts

10:31 31.05.2019

Zelensky ready to visit France, Germany at invitation of these countries' leaders - meeting with foreign ministers


At a meeting with French Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared his readiness to visit these countries at the invitation of their leaders.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed willingness to visit France and Germany at the invitation of the leaders of these countries," the presidential press service of Ukraine said following the meeting with the ministers in Kyiv on Thursday.

Zelensky noted the special role of France and Germany in resolving the situation in east of Ukraine, in particular in the framework of the Normandy format.

"I would like to once again express gratitude to President of France Emmanuel Macron for congratulations on winning the elections and for the meeting before I became President of Ukraine. Also, I would like to express gratitude to the German side for having a very substantive conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the priority tasks in east Ukraine, the end of the war, the implementation of the Minsk agreements," the president said.

The parties exchanged views on the preconditions and further steps aimed to intensify the negotiations on Donbas. Zelensky also emphasized that his priority was to return all Ukrainian captives.

For their part, the leaders of the foreign policy departments of France and Germany noted the progress of Ukraine in developing cooperation with the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance, and confirmed their willingness to further promote the European and Euro-Atlantic policy of our country, as well as the reforms.

