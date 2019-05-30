Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 30 submitted motions to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on the dismissal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak and chief of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak.

"The head of state appealed to parliament for the dismissal of Pavlo Klimkin from the post of Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Stepan Poltorak from the post of Defense Minister of Ukraine. The third submission concerns the dismissal of Vasyl Hrytsak from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the president's press service said on Thursday.