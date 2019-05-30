Facts

14:21 30.05.2019

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

1 min read
Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 30 submitted motions to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on the dismissal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak and chief of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak.

"The head of state appealed to parliament for the dismissal of Pavlo Klimkin from the post of Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Stepan Poltorak from the post of Defense Minister of Ukraine. The third submission concerns the dismissal of Vasyl Hrytsak from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the president's press service said on Thursday.

Tags: #zelensky #sbu_chief #defense_minister #ukraine #foreign_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 30.05.2019
On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

17:46 30.05.2019
Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

17:22 30.05.2019
About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

17:10 30.05.2019
IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

16:23 30.05.2019
Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

15:45 30.05.2019
T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

15:00 30.05.2019
Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

14:52 30.05.2019
Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

14:25 30.05.2019
Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

13:36 30.05.2019
Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

Five crewmembers killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

LATEST

Ukrainian Special Forces recon units train on Tendra Spit in Kherson region

Twenty-five trucks with chemicals, medical equipment from international organizations heading to occupied Donbas

Russia-led forces mount 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

Five crewmembers killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

Friz to take part in primaries among MP candidates for European Solidarity Party

Court cancels NBU decision to exclude PricewaterhouseCoopers from register of auditors

Tymoshenko insists on Rada making decision on tariff reduction

Lviv legislators urge Zelensky not to speak Russian publicly

President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD