Twenty-five trucks with chemicals, medical equipment from international organizations heading to occupied Donbas
Twenty-five trucks with humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation crossed the Novotroyitske checkpoint on Wednesday while heading for the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
"International organizations have sent chemical reagents for water purification and medical equipment with a total weight of 481.7 tonnes to residents of the temporarily occupied Donbas," the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine said on Thursday.