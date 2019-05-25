Zelensky invited to visit Canada on July 2 – ambassador

Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Roman Waschuk has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is invited to visit Canada on July 2, the Radio Liberty has reported.

"He, at least, was personally invited by phone. And we are able to handle it with papers on both sides," Waschuk said.

He said that the date July 2 coincides with the conference to support reforms in Ukraine in Canada.

"I think our prime minister hopes for the presence of both the president and other high-ranking Ukrainian officials. Although we understand that an election campaign will take place in Ukraine at the same time," the ambassador said.

According to the publication, the other day the Presidential Administration of Ukraine reported that Zelensky is still deciding where he will make his first foreign visit.