BPP does not support Zelensky's initiative to change system of parliamentary elections

The parliamentary faction of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc will not support the bill of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on amending the law on parliamentary elections regarding the refusal of the majority component and the reduction of barrier for entering parliamentary.

"A closed-list proportional system is a big corruption. This is what civil society tells us. Therefore, our faction will not support this bill," BPP faction leader Artur Herasymov said from the rostrum of the parliament at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.