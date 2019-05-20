Facts

10:47 20.05.2019

Zelensky takes office as Ukrainian president

Volodymyr Zelensky took the office as Ukrainian president at a ceremony hosted by the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

Zelensky put his hand on the Ukrainian Constitution and the Open Peresopnytsia Gospel, took the oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine, signed the oath, and handed it over to Ukrainian Constitutional Court Chairperson Natalia Shaptala.

Once the oath was said, Shaptala confirmed that the new Ukrainian president took the oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine in accordance with Article 104 of the Ukrainian Constitution and took his office.

The Central Elections Commission chairperson presented Zelensky with the certificate of the Ukrainian president, and the Constitutional Court chairperson gave him formal symbols of presidential power: the ceremonial mace, the official seal, and the presidential chain.

Then Zelensky addressed the nation from the Verkhovna Rada's stage. He said he would dissolve the parliament and invited the government to resign.

After the ceremony, Zelensky listened to reports of commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' branches and services near the Mariyinsky Palace, and watched the Ukrainian flag being raised.

After that, Zelensky and his spouse, Olena Zelenska, will greet heads of foreign delegations and attend a reception in the delegation heads' honor.

In the afternoon, Zelensky will have bilateral meetings with heads of foreign delegations on the premises of the Ukrainian presidential administration.

