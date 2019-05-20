Zelensky swears his allegiance to Ukrainian people

Volodymyr Zelensky took the oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine as the sixth Ukrainian president at a ceremony in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Chairperson Natalia Shaptala invited President-elect Zelensky to the stage and gave him the text of the oath prescribed by the Ukrainian Constitution. Zelensky put his hand on the Constitution, took the oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine, signed the oath, and handed it back to the Constitutional Court chairperson.

According to the tradition, the president put the other hand on the Open Peresopnytsia Gospel.